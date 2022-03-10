OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Receives $26.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OZMLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get OZ Minerals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OZMLF remained flat at $$19.96 during trading on Thursday. 96 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031. OZ Minerals has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $21.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.