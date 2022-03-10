$0.94 EPS Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. salesforce.com posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $6.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total value of $687,100.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,398 shares of company stock worth $40,325,146. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,490,000 after buying an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in salesforce.com by 247.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 478,814 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $117,500,000 after purchasing an additional 340,901 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $13,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $200.15. 5,157,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,968,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $197.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.43, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.69.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

