Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is based in United States. “

EARN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of NYSE:EARN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.72. 72,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.73 million, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 587,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 84,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 27.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 107,886 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth about $3,152,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 29.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 217,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 89.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 196,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. 35.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

