Family Legacy Inc. Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after buying an additional 13,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.95.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $5.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $259.65. 4,501,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,616,697. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.21. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $270.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $165.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

