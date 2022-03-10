Family Legacy Inc. Buys 2,091 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Family Legacy Inc. owned about 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,510,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,985,000 after acquiring an additional 630,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,601,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,415,000 after acquiring an additional 163,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,951,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,599,000 after acquiring an additional 613,622 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,985,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,420,000 after acquiring an additional 277,775 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,888,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,238,000 after acquiring an additional 301,596 shares during the period.

ANGL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,624. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.98 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average is $32.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

