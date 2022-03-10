Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.140-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $207 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.53 million.Brightcove also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.020-$0.040 EPS.

BCOV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,267. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $295.51 million, a P/E ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 0.76. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $23.73.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.55 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 2.56%. Brightcove’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler acquired 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ritcha Ranjan purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,783,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,448,000 after purchasing an additional 117,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 266,325 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 339.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 204,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 157,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 89,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.