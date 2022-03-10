$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) to announce $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.46 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year sales of $6.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Shares of SLGN stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.61. 461,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,870. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71. Silgan has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $193,102.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $3,083,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185. 24.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the third quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

