Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.08.

HLMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

In other Hillman Solutions news, insider Randall J. Fagundo acquired 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $99,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert O. Kraft acquired 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $491,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 161,186 shares of company stock worth $1,694,802 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,895,000. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,938,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $64,967,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 1,085.8% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $37,520,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillman Solutions stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.86. 1,201,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,111. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hillman Solutions (Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.