IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.10.

Separately, Raymond James set a $1.75 price target on IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of IMV in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IMV during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IMV by 13,722.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IMV remained flat at $$1.19 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,091. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a market cap of $97.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. IMV has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

