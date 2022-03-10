IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.10.
Separately, Raymond James set a $1.75 price target on IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of IMV in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IMV during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IMV by 13,722.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IMV Company Profile (Get Rating)
IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.
