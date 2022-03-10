JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Family Legacy Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.2% of Family Legacy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,690,463,000 after purchasing an additional 541,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after buying an additional 1,622,530 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,668,000 after buying an additional 1,403,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

Shares of JPM traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,597,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,799,125. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $389.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.46 and its 200 day moving average is $158.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

