Family Legacy Inc. Sells 227 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Family Legacy Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.33. 2,271,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,314. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $46.95 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.17.

