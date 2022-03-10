FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 million-$88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.36 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,024. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.42. FARO Technologies has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $95.66.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. FARO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FARO Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FARO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of FARO Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

