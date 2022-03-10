B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives $438.00 Average PT from Brokerages

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $438.00.

Several brokerages have commented on BMRRY. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 600 ($7.86) in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail to GBX 675 ($8.84) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

OTCMKTS BMRRY traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.58. The company had a trading volume of 44,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,996. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of $28.31 and a one year high of $35.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average is $32.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0744 per share. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.99. This represents a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

