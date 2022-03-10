Brokerages Set Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Target Price at $700.00

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $700.00.

DOGEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DOGEF traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.88 and its 200 day moving average is $128.78. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $97.00 and a twelve month high of $171.04.

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.