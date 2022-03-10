Brokerages Set Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Target Price at $700.00

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $700.00.
DOGEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DOGEF traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.88 and its 200 day moving average is $128.78. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $97.00 and a twelve month high of $171.04.
Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan.
