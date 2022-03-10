Tanzanian Gold Corp (NYSE:TRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tanzanian Gold Corp (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tanzanian Gold’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanzanian Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tanzanian Gold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

TRX traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. 9,037,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,330. The company has a market cap of $109.46 million, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.82. Tanzanian Gold has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.71.

Tanzanian Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

