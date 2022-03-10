SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $594.71

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $594.71 and traded as low as $528.00. SMC shares last traded at $536.03, with a volume of 1,942 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $592.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $625.30.
About SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF)
