Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.61

Shares of Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.61 and traded as low as C$9.31. Timbercreek Financial shares last traded at C$9.36, with a volume of 112,598 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.51 to C$10.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, set a C$10.25 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.03.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 35.23, a quick ratio of 35.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.62. The firm has a market cap of C$782.73 million and a P/E ratio of 18.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This is a boost from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 135.83%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.