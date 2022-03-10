Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,096 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $32,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,263,000 after purchasing an additional 933,365 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 435,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,096,000 after purchasing an additional 235,308 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RY traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.28. 902,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,850. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $91.14 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.32.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.75.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

