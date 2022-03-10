Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Position Raised by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 236.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,983,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,393,765 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $55,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at about $203,615,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at about $142,357,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at about $37,925,458,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 63.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,254,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,063,000 after purchasing an additional 487,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 18.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,579,000 after purchasing an additional 392,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,651. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LBTYA. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $399,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

