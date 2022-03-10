Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.850-$7.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.78 billion-$4.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.400 EPS.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $6.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $300.84. 907,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,045. The firm has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $225.02 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $313.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.62.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $385.78.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total value of $12,561,219.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,894 shares of company stock valued at $107,586,674. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

