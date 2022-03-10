Pendal Group Ltd Trims Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,228,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 245,674 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $99,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 182.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,473 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 58.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 36,157 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 183,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $1,846,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ACGL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.20. 1,908,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.24. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

