D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $310.19

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4 – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 310.19 ($4.06) and traded as low as GBX 271.11 ($3.55). D4t4 Solutions shares last traded at GBX 277.50 ($3.64), with a volume of 45,162 shares changing hands.

D4T4 has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.57) price target on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.57) target price on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 308.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 335.36. The company has a market capitalization of £114.62 million and a PE ratio of 33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In related news, insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($34,198.11).

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

