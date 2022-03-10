Distinct Infrastructure Group (CVE:DUG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc (CVE:DUG – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.05. Distinct Infrastructure Group shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 667,500 shares.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$2.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.39, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.21.
Distinct Infrastructure Group Company Profile (CVE:DUG)
