RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.34

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.34 and traded as low as $37.52. RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $38.87, with a volume of 91,561 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($45.65) to €52.00 ($56.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($42.39) to €39.10 ($42.50) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($41.63) to €42.50 ($46.20) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.42.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

