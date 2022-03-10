ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.05

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and traded as high as $12.60. ARC Resources shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 115,639 shares trading hands.

AETUF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ARC Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.0804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

About ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.