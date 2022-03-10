Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.61

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 248002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Unicharm alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.