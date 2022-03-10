Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Reduced by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,420 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 2.2% of Pendal Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.16% of Linde worth $280,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock traded down $9.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $283.48. 2,524,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,444. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $311.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $264.12 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

