Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,914 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,544,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,409,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.27. The stock has a market cap of $227.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,115. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.