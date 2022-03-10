Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,307 shares during the quarter. Morningstar comprises 1.2% of Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $151,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 13.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Morningstar by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Morningstar by 99.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 35,191 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Morningstar by 3.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 1,500 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total value of $420,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,277 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.89, for a total value of $3,004,727.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,782 shares of company stock worth $52,555,677 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

MORN traded down $6.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $262.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

