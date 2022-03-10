True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Receives C$7.61 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.61.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$7.75 price target on True North Commercial REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of True North Commercial REIT stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.84. 333,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.34. The stock has a market cap of C$606.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.34. True North Commercial REIT has a 52 week low of C$6.61 and a 52 week high of C$7.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.0495 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.41%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

