Analysts Set ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Target Price at $11.00

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMGN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of IMGN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,969,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,411. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $3,492,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,574 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

