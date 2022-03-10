Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.05.

HLLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get Holley alerts:

Shares of HLLY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.93. 171,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Holley has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Holley will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $33,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter valued at $130,547,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter valued at $51,781,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Holley during the fourth quarter valued at $29,392,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter valued at $19,093,000. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Holley (Get Rating)

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.