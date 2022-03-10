mStable USD Hits Market Capitalization of $41.25 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC on major exchanges. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.25 million and approximately $181,614.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,366.68 or 0.99682946 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00071139 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00021567 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00017353 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.03 or 0.00263422 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

