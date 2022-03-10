Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Buys $99,750.00 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.90 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded down $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $40.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,636,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,105. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,542,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,570,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,268,000 after acquiring an additional 417,094 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

