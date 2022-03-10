Andrew Christiansen Sells 250 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $13,242.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Thursday, February 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $17,500.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $15,255.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 1,989 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $137,061.99.

Shares of CDLX stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.01. 316,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.74. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 2.35.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $90.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.59 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 48.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at $336,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Cardlytics by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics (Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.