Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Director Michael W. Murphy Sells 859 Shares

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of JACK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.33. 289,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.73. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.28.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $15,637,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,111,000 after purchasing an additional 292,155 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,409,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
JACK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.48.
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
