Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Director Michael W. Murphy Sells 859 Shares

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of JACK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.33. 289,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.73. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.28.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $15,637,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,111,000 after purchasing an additional 292,155 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,409,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.48.

About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.