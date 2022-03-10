Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Director Ryan Ohara Acquires 10,000 Shares

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) Director Ryan Ohara bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:OPAD traded down 0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,483. The business’s 50 day moving average is 4.43. Offerpad has a 12-month low of 2.96 and a 12-month high of 20.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPAD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Offerpad during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. LL Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad during the fourth quarter worth about $641,600,000. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in Offerpad by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 923,143 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad during the fourth quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC increased its position in Offerpad by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 189,066 shares during the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OPAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 10.00.

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

