Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 89.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,262,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,905,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.27. 578,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,643. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.42. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $172.09 and a 12-month high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

