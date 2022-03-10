Pendal Group Ltd Has $560.45 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,351,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 182,877 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 4.5% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.21% of Accenture worth $560,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.47.

Shares of ACN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $309.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,982,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,361. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.36. The stock has a market cap of $195.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $260.00 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

