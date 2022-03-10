Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Leggett & Platt posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

LEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 31.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 179,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 42,665 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 115,892.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEG traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,773. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average of $42.71. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

