Comparing Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) and Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) and Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Porch Group and Bakkt, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Porch Group 0 0 11 0 3.00 Bakkt 0 1 0 0 2.00

Porch Group currently has a consensus price target of $21.23, indicating a potential upside of 208.99%. Bakkt has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Porch Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Porch Group is more favorable than Bakkt.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Porch Group and Bakkt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Porch Group $192.43 million 3.50 -$54.03 million ($1.26) -5.45 Bakkt N/A N/A -$4.86 million N/A N/A

Bakkt has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Porch Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.0% of Porch Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Bakkt shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Porch Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Porch Group and Bakkt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Porch Group -56.68% -41.96% -11.31% Bakkt N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Porch Group beats Bakkt on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services. It also connects consumers with home services companies and offers a full range of products and services where homeowners compare and buy home insurance policies; arrange for various services in connection with their move, from labor to load or unload a truck to full-service, long-distance moving services; discover and install home automation and security systems; compare internet and television options for their home; book small handyman jobs at fixed, upfront prices; and compare bids from home improvement professionals who can complete bigger jobs. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Bakkt

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

