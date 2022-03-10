Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Lifted by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after buying an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.20. 24,530,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,289,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $276.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.51. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.