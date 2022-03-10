Alchemy Pay (ACH) Reaches Market Cap of $168.94 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $168.94 million and $14.82 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.26 or 0.00393206 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00078272 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00102167 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,109,490,173 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

