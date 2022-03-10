Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.

NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.53. The company had a trading volume of 155,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.09. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $44.48 and a 52 week high of $99.33.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Gibraltar Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,103,000 after acquiring an additional 145,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,435,000 after buying an additional 54,179 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,457,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after buying an additional 105,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 32,605 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries (Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.