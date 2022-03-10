CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.0% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,883,335. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $196.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.