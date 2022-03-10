Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $66,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,559,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,698,688. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.59 and a 200-day moving average of $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $361.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.78.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,517,300 shares of company stock worth $121,339,113. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

