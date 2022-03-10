Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is a digital engagement company. The Company’s Bridgeline’s iAPPS platform integrates Web Content Management, e-commerce, e-marketing, Social Media management and Web Analytics. The iAPPS suite of products include iAPPS Content Manager, iAPPS Commerce, iAPPS Marketier, iAPPS Analyzer, iAPPSds and iAPPS Social. Bridgeline Digital, Inc., formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc., is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.90. 40,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.81. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 24.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLIN. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the third quarter valued at $17,214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bridgeline Digital by 283.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 200,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 92,427 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

