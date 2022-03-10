Insider Selling: The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Sells 12,479 Shares of Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,479 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $750,611.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00.

Shares of BX traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,224,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,690. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.34 and its 200 day moving average is $128.13. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

