Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Chairman Sells $3,743,500.00 in Stock

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 50,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $3,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SCCO stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,748,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,062. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.89 and a 200 day moving average of $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Southern Copper by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.42.

About Southern Copper (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.