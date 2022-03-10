Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Michael D. Dale Sells 4,000 Shares

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.00. 4,377,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,675,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 33,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $1,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

